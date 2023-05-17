Man posed as massage therapist before sexually assaulting woman on Vancouver beach, police say

A man who allegedly posed as a massage therapist before sexually assaulting a woman on a beach in downtown Vancouver Sunday night has been arrested.

Police aren’t naming the suspect due to an ongoing investigation into the incident, which they say happened around 7:30 p.m. at English Bay.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said the man approached a woman in her 40s who was sunbathing on the beach, claiming to be a massage therapist, before he sexually assaulted her and then walked away—north, toward Stanley Park.

After the victim called 911 and provided a description of the man, as well as the direction he was headed, VPD officers searched the area and were able to locate the suspect.

He was arrested and charges are pending Crown Counsel’s approval, according to police.

“VPD investigators believe the same man may have approached a number of people on the beach during the busy weekend, and would like to speak to anyone who interacted with him or saw him massaging other beachgoers,” police wrote in the statement.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his 30s, with a medium to heavy build and short, dark hair.

Police say he was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white and blue striped shirt and beige cargo shorts.

Citing legal reasons, the VPD aren’t releasing a photo of the man.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 604-717-4034.