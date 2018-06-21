

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood that left a man dead Wednesday night.

The motorcycle was going north on 181A Street when it slammed into a Kia Soul that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn at 61B Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the accident, but police said speed is a possible factor. The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Members of the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, Surrey Traffic Services, and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reocnstruction Services are all working together to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.