    • Man killed in East Vancouver overnight, police say

    Police tape is seen outside of a Vancouver home on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Police tape is seen outside of a Vancouver home on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
    A man was found dead inside a home in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood overnight Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed.

    Police say it was the city’s first homicide of 2024.

    Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near East 33rd Avenue and Knight Street, where they found the deceased, according to the VPD.

    Video from the scene shows police tape up around a house on Henry Street.

    Police said they arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.

    The VPD said the victim’s identity is unknown, and did not disclose how he was killed.

    “The file remains under investigation and there is no risk to the public. More information will be provided when available,” the department wrote in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

