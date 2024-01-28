Man killed in East Vancouver overnight, police say
A man was found dead inside a home in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood overnight Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed.
Police say it was the city’s first homicide of 2024.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near East 33rd Avenue and Knight Street, where they found the deceased, according to the VPD.
Video from the scene shows police tape up around a house on Henry Street.
Police said they arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.
The VPD said the victim’s identity is unknown, and did not disclose how he was killed.
“The file remains under investigation and there is no risk to the public. More information will be provided when available,” the department wrote in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
WATCH LIVE State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent underway in Ottawa
A state funeral is underway in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, seeing generations of progressives pay their respects. Eminent Canadians, as well as friends and family members have gathered in the nation's capital to bid a final farewell, and celebrate the legacy of a giant of Canada's New Democratic Party.
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
'Really worrying': Palestinian-Canadian civilian journalist reported missing in Gaza
Global Affairs are investigating the disappearance of a Canadian in Gaza amid reports that a Palestinian-Canadian man who has spent months documenting the crisis in Gaza as a citizen journalist is currently missing.
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
Death of diamond mine workers force Rio Tinto to confront 'existential' concerns
The CEO of Rio Tinto says the fatal plane crash in Fort Smith, N.W.T. brought up 'existential' concerns for the company, as families and community members continue to mourn the deaths of the six individuals.
Liberal leadership: Ex-BoC governor Carney insists Trudeau will lead party into next election
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will still be the leader of the Liberal Party going into the next federal election, throwing cold water on years of rumours he is considering a run himself for the party's leadership.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier apologizes after social media mistake on Holocaust Remembrance Day
British Columbia's premier has apologized after he says a member of his staff posted an incorrect message in social media posts linking to his statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.
-
'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada
The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. senior wins right to sell home she paid $3.4M to build, despite objections of co-owners who paid just $115K
A B.C. senior who has spent more than $3.4 million on the construction of a home on the Sunshine Coast has been granted an injunction against the former co-owners of the property, who have contributed only $115,000 to the project.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into fatal campground shooting of 26-year-old Calgary man near Conrich, Alta. early Sunday
Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich early Sunday morning.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Calgary Surge host pop-up event for fans at Pixel Park
Calgary Surge hosted a pop-up event at Pixel Park Saturday afternoon to create some excitement for their upcoming season.
Edmonton
-
Couple break into room, shoot man in west Edmonton motel Friday: EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Close to 200 vehicles drive from Lethbridge to Coutts to mark anniversary of border blockade
A large convoy of close to 200 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta. Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the original convoy and blockade that paralyzed the border crossing in 2022.
-
Alberta NDP set rules for leadership race, new leader announced in June
Three hundred Alberta NDP delegates were in Red Deer Saturday to vote on leadership rules and dates.
Toronto
-
International students in the GTA have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.
-
Toronto police investigating after ATM damaged in East York
Toronto police’s explosives disposal and K9 units have been called in after an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was damaged in East York.
-
Toronto police seek 2 suspects who allegedly robbed teenage girl on the TTC
Toronto police have released surveillance images of two suspects who allegedly robbed a teenage girl on the TTC last week.
Montreal
-
Children's Clinic operator says Brunswick Medical Centre won't suffer the same fate
After the sudden closure of the Children's Clinic in Montreal earlier this week, there are growing concerns about the future of another clinic -- the Brunswick Medical Centre -- operated by the same company.
-
Quebec police investigating TikTok of young men 'rooftopping' on the Champlain Bridge tower
The TikTok, taken from the climbers' perspectives, follows a group of young men as they make their way up the 170-foot tower (equivalent to a 40-storey building).
-
Montreal police investigating arson attack at Saint-Leonard office building
Montreal police are investigating a Saturday night arson attack at an office building in the Saint-Léonard borough.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead following Winnipeg police response to 'domestic-related' incident
Winnipeg police have handed over an investigation to Manitoba's police watchdog after a man died in hospital a day after officers restrained him while responding to a domestic call in the city's Crestview neighbourhood.
-
'We have to do something about it': Winnipeggers to mark day of action against Islamophobia
Winnipeggers are getting ready to take action against Islamophobia as they remember victims of hate in Canada.
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score
The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.
-
A ghostly shipwreck has emerged in Newfoundland, and residents want to know its story
The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.
-
Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns
The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.
Regina
-
Globe Theatre asking for $1.9M from City of Regina for construction funding
Regina's Globe Theatre is looking for $1.9 million in funding to complete the construction of the building and address their shortfall.
-
Regina teens charged after using BB gun and masks in alleged shooting
Two 16-year-olds are facing a series of charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting which saw the use of a BB gun and masks.
-
Garage fire in central Regina leads to no injuries
An early morning blaze that enveloped a detached garage near the city's centre has led to no injuries, fire crews say.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall Warnings Issued in Nova Scotia for Sunday Night and Monday
A low pressure system moving up the U.S. eastern seaboard will pass the south and east of Nova Scotia Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
-
NS Power says fixing rural outages is a top priority
People who live in rural areas of Cape Breton — and those elected to represent them — have long been fed up with frequent power outages.
-
'He was a really good guy': Son, coworker remember beloved market fixture
Zach Wetmore returned to the Moncton Market to serve sausages like his father did before he died on Jan. 19.
London
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
Sarnia man goes on rampage with a hammer
A man was arrested after going on a rampage with a hammer in Sarnia
-
Car theft alert in North Perth
The Perth County O.P.P. are warning North Perth residents to be vigilant their vehicles following a rash of “high end” vehicle thefts this week
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada's 2018 world junior team.
-
'It's really a coin flip': Experts weigh in on if Sudbury will recover $1.5M lost to fraud
The City of Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover more than $1.5 million it lost late last year when fraudsters infiltrated the email account of the contractor handling the Lorraine Street development – but experts say getting money back after a fraud, isn’t that easy.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: First homicides of 2024, stitches for 4-year-old, international students
The first homicides of the year in Waterloo Region, stitches for a four-year-old after a classroom incident, and concerns for international students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Loaded firearm and drugs seized from stolen vehicle in Kitchener
What started as an arrest for a stolen vehicle in Kitchener led to regional police seizing other stolen property, drugs, and a loaded firearm.
-
Flood warnings issued for New Hamburg, Ayr
Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.