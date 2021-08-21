SURREY, B.C. -- A man who was shot in Surrey Friday afternoon is now in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Surrey RCMP initially said the victim had suffered life-threatening wounds, but his condition has since improved and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, according to Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Police said they got the gunfire call at around 5:40 p.m. and officers were dispatched to 70th Ave., where they found the victim.

Investigators said two men were arrested after the incident, but charges have not yet been laid. One of the suspects has been released, while the other remains in custody, Munn said.

Police said there are indications the suspects and the victim know each other and that it was a targeted attack.

All three men are known to police, but the incident is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, Munn said.

She said witnesses helped officers locate the suspects after the shooting, but police are still hoping to hear from others who may have seen what happened or have dash cam video of the incident.

Mounties canvassed the neighbourhood Saturday and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

