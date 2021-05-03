VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a shooting at a busy mall in Langley, B.C., that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said officers were called to Willowbrook Shopping Centre at around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man suffering gunshot wounds. Authorities have not released any details about the victim, and the motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," Cpl. Holly Largy said in a news release.

On social media, witnesses recounted fleeing from the sound of gunfire. One woman posted that she was "huddled with about 60 other people in the stockroom of Nordstrom Rack."

"We are OK, just shaken," she added.

Langley RCMP said the area surrounding Willowbrook mall would be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time" while investigators surveyed the scene. No further information is expected to be released on Monday.

About half an hour after the shooting, authorities also responded to a report of a vehicle on fire at a rural berry farm in Aldergrove.

It's unclear yet whether the shooting is linked to the vehicle fire, or to any of the recent gun violence in Metro Vancouver.

Anyone with information on the incident, including those with dash cam video taken in the Willowbrook area around the time of the crime, is asked to contact Langley RCMP. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers.