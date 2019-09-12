

The man who was gunned down Monday night in a brazen shooting outside a busy McDonald's restaurant in Aldergrove has been identified as Justin Haevischer.

Police said the 33-year-old was killed in a targeted shooting just outside the front entrance of the fast food restaurant – an attack that left terrified diners ducking for cover.

Haevischer was known to police and had gang connections, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Authorities said they were releasing his name in an effort to "determine his activities and who he may have had contact with prior to his death."

"Our investigators continue to push ahead on this investigation and urge any witnesses who have yet to come forward to call IHIT immediately," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release.

Red Scorpions gangster Cody Haevischer, who was one of the killers involved in the notorious Surrey Six slayings back in 2007, has a brother named Justin Haevischer. Jang said he couldn't confirm whether the man gunned down this week in Aldergrove is the same person.

Monday night's shooting sent stray bullets shattering glass panes at the McDonald's, and created a chaotic scene for innocent bystanders both inside and outside the restaurant.

Authorities said it's a "miracle" that nobody else was hurt.

Days later, IHIT is still working to track down a suspect or suspects in connection with the deadly attack. Investigators said an SUV that was found burning on a rural stretch of Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford will also form a key part of their investigation.

Authorities asked anyone who has information on the shooting, or Haevischer's whereabouts in the lead-up to his death, or dash cam video taken in the area of Lefeuvre Road Monday night to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

People who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.