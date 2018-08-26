

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a possible drug lab that officers discovered while responding to a suspected overdose death in East Vancouver.

Police said a 35-year-old man was found dead in his apartment near Rhodes Street and 41st Avenue in the early morning hours Saturday. When first responders were called to the home, they found signs of possible drug production inside.

A hazmat team inspected the suite and determined there was "no imminent risk to the safety of residents in the building," Vancouver police said in a release.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the apartment, and Vancouver police said they are working with specially trained RCMP officers to gather evidence at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the drug lab, but said their investigation is in its early stages.

The resident's death is believed to be an overdose, and police said it is not considered suspicious.