

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver man has recovered tools that were stolen from his vehicle earlier this week, after he found them listed on Craigslist.

According to Vancouver police, the victim's vehicle was broken into in East Vancouver sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tools valued at $1,000 were stolen and appeared in a Craigslist post on Wednesday.

The owner of the tools contacted the VPD, and officers posed as potential buyers to arrange a meeting with the alleged thief. When the suspect arrived with the tools, plain-clothes officers arrested him, police said.

Braidy Holt, 39, has been charged with possession of stolen property, possession of break-in instruments and carrying a concealed weapon.

“The owner of the stolen property in this case had taken the time to write on his property which made it possible to identify the stolen goods and return them,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard, in a release.

Robillard said the public should be careful not to leave items visible in parked vehicles, noting that theft from vehicles is a problem in the city.

Anyone who witnesses a theft from a parked vehicle should call 911 immediately, police said.