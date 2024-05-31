Man fatally shot at Kamloops motel may have been targeted: RCMP
A man is dead following a shooting at a Kamloops motel that police believe was targeted.
Shortly after midnight Friday, Kamloops RCMP say they were called to the 2500-block of the Trans Canada Highway East for a report of a person who had been shot.
Upon arrival, police found a man dead in a motel room. While the business isn’t named in the RCMP statement, there are two motels operating in the same block—the Trans Canada Motel and a Super 8.
Both Kamloops RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death, with a heavy police presence expected to remain in the area through the weekend.
“Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Officer in Charge. “At this time, it’s too early to speculate on a motive or if it’s related to any other investigations currently occurring.”
5th targeted shooting of May
Another shooting at a Kamloops motel earlier this month was linked to a series of shootings police believe resulted from an ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers.
The victim of the May 6 shooting was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in an earlier statement. No injures were reported in the previous three shootings reported earlier this month. Two arrests were made in connection.
“We’re asking residents to please be aware that these targeted attacks are occurring in public settings and present an increased risk to safety,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Weibe in a May 7 release.
Anyone with video or information related to any of the targeted shootings is urged to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja
