Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side

Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:49 a.m. at the University Golf Club, a public course located in Pacific Spirit Regional Park near the University of British Columbia campus.

Officers from the RCMP's University detachment were called to the scene with a report of shots fired, and arrived to find the victim fatally wounded.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim died at the scene, but that it doesn't appear anyone else was hurt.

"We know there were people around the area that may have been witness to this, but thankfully no one was injured," Pierotti said at a news conference hours after the shooting.

One witness who was in the area at the time of the shooting told CTV News he heard six or seven gunshots.

Shortly after RCMP officers arrived at the scene, a tarp that appeared to be covering a body could be seen in the golf course parking lot.

Authorities confirmed they have identified the victim, but have not released his name or any details about his identity as they are still working to notify his next of kin.

In the meantime, Pierotti urged anyone with information on what happened, including drivers with dashcam video, to contact IHIT as soon as possible.

"We're looking to speak with anyone that was in the area who may be able to provide us a description of any vehicles that were associated (with the shooting), or any suspects," he said.

Emergency crews also responded to a car fire in the nearby Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Monday morning. The flames were reported near Crown Street and 22nd Avenue, a short drive away from the golf course, at around 10 a.m.

"At this time, there's nothing to say that it is directly related to our investigation," Pierotti said when asked about the burning vehicle.

