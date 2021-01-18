LANGLEY, B.C. -- A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition early Monday morning after a shooting in Langley.

Mounties say they were called to a condo building near 201A Street and 56 Avenue shortly after midnight.

More than a dozen RCMP officers, firefighters and paramedics tended to the 27-year-old victim who was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Mounties say "very little was obtained from the victim" before he was taken into surgery.

"The victim is known to police and this shooting is believed to be targeted," Mounties said in a news release.

"It is too early to definitively say this incident is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

When investigators arrived on scene, they quickly turned their focus to an underground parkade beneath the building.

Police tape was put up just inside the entrance and an officer stood watch.

Langley RCMP blocked off the alley next to the building and remained on scene overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.