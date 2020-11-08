VANCOUVER -- Two days after a 55-year-old woman was killed in the Victoria suburb of Langford, a man has been charged in her murder.

RCMP officers found the victim unresponsive after being called to a home on McLeod Place on Friday morning.

On Sunday, West Shore RCMP announced one count of second-degree murder has been approved against Ken Weber, a 56-year-old Langford resident.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident," Const. Nancy Saggar said in a news release. "This is not related to any other ongoing investigations taking place on Vancouver Island and there are no ongoing public safety concerns."

It's unclear whether the victim had any relationship or connection to her alleged killer. Police have not released any details about what led up to the homicide.

The RCMP's Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the case along with the West Shore detachment, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.

Authorities said Weber is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.