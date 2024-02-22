VANCOUVER
    • Man charged in Vancouver nightclub robbery that gave victim 'life-altering' injuries

    The Bar None nightclub is seen in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood in July 2023. (CTV News) The Bar None nightclub is seen in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood in July 2023. (CTV News)
    A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a violent robbery committed at a nightclub in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last year.

    Authorities said 19 criminal charges have been approved against Nasir Hussain Syed, including six counts of unlawful confinement, four counts of robbery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a restricted firearm.

    The incident happened on April 9, 2023, when two suspects allegedly entered Bar None on Hamilton Street after closing and committed what the Vancouver Police Department described as a "takeover-style robbery."

    "Six victims had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined. One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury," the department wrote in a news release Thursday.

    Police previously said multiple suspects had been identified in the aftermath of the robbery. While Syed is the only person who has since been arrested and charged, police said their "investigation into the additional suspects remains ongoing."

    The other charges approved against Syed are two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and one count each of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, using an imitation firearm, possessing a non-firearm knowing it is unauthorized, and disguising his face with intent.

    The 27-year-old has been released from custody pending his next court appearance, scheduled for March 7.

