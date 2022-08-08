Man charged after machete attacks on Vancouver's Granville Street

A man is facing multiple charges after a series of attacks over the weekend with what police said was a machete.

Police gave the update Monday afternoon, saying 48-year-old Ibrahim Abdela Bakhit was charged with a count of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges came two days after a string of violent attacks in the city's main entertainment district. That incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Granville and Smithe streets.

Police said a man set fire to his suite in that area and "subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building."

Police described the man's weapon as a "machete" and said they shot the suspect, who was allegedly still armed when confronted by officers. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance, police said.

Four victims were also taken to hospital with "serious, life-altering injuries."

MAYOR CALLS FOR REFORM

In the wake of the attacks, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart called for justice system reforms, saying major cities like Vancouver are "bearing the brunt" of an "under-resourced mental health and justice system."

"I want to thank Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for their prompt response, and the Vancouver Police Department and responding officers for the swift, brave action that undoubtedly saved lives and spared more people from harm," Stewart said in his statement.

"My hearts go out to the victims and families of everyone impacted by this tragedy."

As the VPD's investigation is underway, Stewart called on the province to "recommit to reforming the justice system," especially with regards to "prolific offenders that endanger public safety."

He also called for a response to the "dire need" for improved mental health services.

"Gaps in our mental health and criminal justice system not only fail our public, but our first responders and partners in law enforcement who are committed to community and public safety despite a lack of critical support to comprehensively address violent offenders," he said.