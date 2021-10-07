Man caught on camera pouring gasoline on Delta home, police seek arson suspect

Vancouver -

Delta police are asking the public to help identify an arson suspect caught on camera using a can of gas to intentionally set a house on fire.

It happened on June 28, just before 5:00 a.m., in the city’s Delview neighbourhood.

In security video released by police, the man can be seen pouring gasoline onto a pile of wood stacked against the house before casually walking away as the pile ignites, sending flames shooting across the entire side of the home.

According to police, the people in the house woke up and quickly began to fight the fire themselves before fire crews showed up and extinguished the flames completely.

Sgt. James Sandberg said it is extremely fortunate nobody was seriously injured and damage was limited to the outside of the house.

“Because the house was occupied, it’s arson endangering life,” he said. “We take it seriously. We are investigating it seriously because of the risk level that’s involved.”

The suspect is described as a white man with short, receding hair and a long goatee. He has a slim build and tattoos on his forearms.

Police believe he targeted the house specifically, but have not revealed a possible motive.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Delta police or Crime Stoppers.