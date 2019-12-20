VANCOUVER -- As heavy snow closed Highway 3 in B.C.'s Southern Interior Friday night, stranding drivers bound for the Lower Mainland in Princeton, one local man took it upon himself to provide meals for those stuck in the snow.

Staff at the A&W on Highway 3 told CTV News a Princeton resident called in the afternoon offering to purchase up to $200 worth of food for truck drivers staying in the parking lot overnight.

The restaurant's manager informed the man that payment couldn't be accepted over the phone, so the man came to the drive-thru and bought a $200 gift card, restaurant staff said.

Marc Herr was one of the truck drivers left stranded in Princeton by the storm. He estimated there were more than 30 truckers facing the same situation.

"I just went in there because it’s one of the only places for food here," Herr told CTV News in a direct message on Twitter. "I ordered my food and the girl asked if i was a truck driver stuck here. I replied yes, to which she said, 'OK,' and turned to grab a prepaid card from the back counter and said, 'All your meals are taken care of.'"

Herr said he'd "love to track the gentleman down," adding that staff at the restaurant didn't give him any information on the man's identity.

While the manager recognized the man who bought the gift card and knows he lives in town, staff said they were unable to share the man's name.

As of 7:45 p.m. Friday, the balance remaining on the card was $76.50, according to the restaurant.