VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Richmond are looking for witnesses to an alleged assault that took place in their city early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in front of a restaurant at Lansdowne Centre, according to Richmond RCMP. A man was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals "right in front of" the restaurant on No. 3 Road, police said.

The attack appears to have been targeted, police said, adding that the victim remained in hospital in stable condition on Sunday morning.

The suspects left the mall parking lot in two vehicles, heading south, according to police.

Though Lansdown Centre does not open until 10 a.m., police said they know there were other people in the area at the time of the assault. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 604-278-1212 or email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.