

CTV Vancouver





A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following an afternoon avalanche on a black diamond run at the SilverStar resort in Vernon.

Ian Jenkins, Silverstars' sales and marketing manager, says the avalanche was triggered by warm weather around 12 p.m. in the Putnam Creek area.

Jenkins says the victim was in bounds at the time and the resort closed early today as a result of the incident.

The resort is hoping to open as scheduled on Thursday.

It's not yet known where the victim is from.

More to come on this developing story.