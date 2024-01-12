Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud

A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges and has been prohibited from attending a dental office without an appointment after he allegedly impersonated a dental hygienist in Saanich, B.C.

Emmanuel Fogofolu Osaseri appeared in B.C. provincial court Wednesday, charged with fraud under $5,000 and personation to gain advantage. The fraud charge stems from an alleged incident on Dec. 20, 2023, while the personation offence allegedly occurred in early November.

Saanich police say their investigation began when the department's major crimes unit was tipped off about someone allegedly providing dental care without proper training or licensing.

Osaseri was arrested but released from custody with various conditions, including that he not attend any place that provides dental care unless he has a personal appointment.

"The Saanich police major crime unit moved swiftly on this case to prevent Mr. Osaseri from providing further dental treatment to the public," Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement.

"Our detectives took steps to intervene as soon as practicable and ultimately two criminal charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service."

Investigators worked with the British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals, which had issued a public advisory warning that Osaseri had never registered with the professional body and is not authorized to practise as a dental hygienist in the province.

College registrar and chief executive officer Dr. Chris Hacker says dental employers are responsible for ensuring they only hire registered and certified oral health-care professionals in that role.

"They also need to be confident that anyone they refer patients to for care has been granted the authority to provide that care," Hacker added.

The college maintains a public registry where patients can check the status of a dental professional in B.C.

Anyone who believes they have received dental treatment from an unlicensed person can report to college staff online at oralhealthbc.ca or by calling 1-888-202-0448.

Unlicensed practitioners are a risk to the public, the college says, because they "have not demonstrated the skills, qualifications and knowledge to provide ethical and safe care" in accordance with the agency's standards.

The college regulates approximately 16,000 oral health professionals in B.C., including certified dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental technicians, dental therapists, dentists and denturists.

Last month, a 34-year-old woman in Central Saanich, B.C., was charged with personation and making forged documents after allegedly trying to work as a nurse using fake credentials.

Prior to her arrest, Charrybelle Talaue, who police say uses multiple pseudonyms, had applied for and worked in health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta, despite her lack of nursing qualifications.