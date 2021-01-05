VANCOUVER -- An almost two-year project to upgrade infrastructure along Marine Drive in Vancouver is now underway.

The City of Vancouver says crews are upgrading “critical water, sewer, street, and electrical infrastructure” between Victoria Drive and Oak Street. The work is estimated to run from now until December 2022.

The main focus is the water main and sewer lines. The project description on the city’s website says the “existing water main and sewers have reached the end of their service life and need to be replaced.”

All up, crews will be replacing nearly 4,000 metres of water main piping and installing more than 1,000 metres of separate sewer lines.

In addition to the underground work, crews will completely repave the street and fix sections of the sidewalk. Eight intersections will be getting a facelift: Oak Street, Heather Street, 70th Avenue, Manitoba Street, Main Street, Prince Edward Street, Victoria Drive, and Khalsa Diwan Road. While the Cambie Street and Manitoba Street intersections will have safety upgrades.

A number of “duplicate or redundant” electrical poles will also be removed.

The city website says the work will take place between Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work may happened outside those hours, and on weekends as needed.