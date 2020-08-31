VANCOUVER -- Multiple people were arrested in Burnaby early Monday morning after a significant police incident.

A house on Balmoral Street near Griffiths Avenue was surrounded by the RCMP's Emergency Response Team for several hours.

Officers could be heard negotiating with people inside the home over a loudspeaker, ordering them to leave with their hands in the air.

Heavily armed officers and a specialized robot were eventually deployed.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident and why police were called to the area.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more details.