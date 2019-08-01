

CTV News Vancouver





A major crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford slowed traffic to a crawl Thursday evening.

The incident took place in the highway's westbound lanes, just west of McCallum Road, according to @DriveBC on Twitter.

#BCHwy1 - Vehicle incident WB west of McCallum Rd. in #Abbotsford has all but the left shoulder open, traffic able to get by but expect heavy delays and congestion. Emergency crews on scene, drive carefully. #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 2, 2019

Police and paramedics responded to the scene. Initially, vehicles were able to pass the incident on the left shoulder of the highway. At 8 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that the highway had been closed and a detour had been set up via highway 11 and highway 7

Images from the scene showed a tarp covering part of the roadway, suggesting the accident may have been fatal. Officials had not confirmed that information as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.