Major accident slows traffic on Highway 1 in Abbotsford
Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic backed up in the westbound lanes, with vehicles being detoured at McCallum Road. (DriveBC)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:45PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 8:49PM PDT
A major crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford slowed traffic to a crawl Thursday evening.
The incident took place in the highway's westbound lanes, just west of McCallum Road, according to @DriveBC on Twitter.
Police and paramedics responded to the scene. Initially, vehicles were able to pass the incident on the left shoulder of the highway. At 8 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that the highway had been closed and a detour had been set up via highway 11 and highway 7
Images from the scene showed a tarp covering part of the roadway, suggesting the accident may have been fatal. Officials had not confirmed that information as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.