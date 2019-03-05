

CTV Vancouver





After 13 years helping out students in need, a beloved counsellor at the University of the Fraser Valley is ready to retire.

And while this particular counsellor happens to be a golden retriever, his services have clearly meant a lot to the people on campus. For proof, look no further than Mac's reviews.

"His perception of your mood is instant and his compassion is grand," one reviewer wrote on Facebook. "His love heals those who are in pain both emotionally and physically."

Mac was paired up with Dawn Holt, a registered clinical counsellor at the university, and is a trained member of the Pacific Assistance Dog Society (PADS).

He’s said to be the first registered therapy dog to work hand-in-paw with a university counsellor, and, after his many years on the job, Mac is officially the longest working PADS dog in the organization’s history.

To celebrate his career, the University of the Fraser Valley is throwing Mac a retirement party Tuesday at the Envision Athletic Centre, located on the Abbotsford campus.

A considerable turnout is expected; according to UFV, almost 300 people showed up for Mac's last birthday party.

Mac's other achievements include receiving a provincial "Above and Beyond" certificate for his work assisting B.C. wildfire victims during the devastating 2017 fire season.

Mac has also been dispatched to help police officers, and to support students and staff after deaths in the university community.

His retirement party is taking place from noon to 2 p.m.