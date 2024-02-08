Lunar New Year celebrations and other things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Whether you're planning an all-day Super Bowl party on Sunday or doing anything but that, here are some events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.

LunarFest

Lunar New Year and Chinese culture are the focus of many of the weekend's activities, as Vancouverites welcome the Year of the Dragon with music, dance, art and food.

LunarFest 2024 incorporates many of these elements into workshops, installations and performances on Granville Island and in šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The full schedule of LunarFest activities, which continue through Feb. 25, can be found on its website.

Taste of Chinatown

From Friday through Sunday, the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is welcoming visitors to the neighbourhood for "Taste of Chinatown," a festival featuring specialty foods and family friendly events spread across local businesses.

Guests can also fill out a "Chinatown Passport" by visiting at least two businesses in each of four zones in the neighbourhood. Those who do will be entered into prize draws.

A full guide to Taste of Chinatown can be found on the festival's website.

Spring festival and parade

Of course, the highlight of the weekend, for many, is the annual Chinatown Spring Festival and Parade.

Now in its 50th year, the parade begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday and is expected to bring a crowd of more than 100,000 to the parade route.

The parade begins at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street and proceeds along Pender to Gore Street, then back along Keefer Street to Carrall Street. The event is followed by the Spring Festival Cultural Fair at 2 p.m. at the Chinese Cultural Centre and Dr. Sun Yat-sen Garden Courtyard.

Alternative art market

Head to the Russian Hall at 600 Campbell Ave. on Saturday for a very different kind of celebration of an upcoming holiday.

The "Bloody Valentines Art Market" takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and promises "unique finds from over 30 vendors," plus a "huge" charity raffle.

The market will be followed by live performances until 10 p.m., and tickets – either for the market only or all-day passes – can be purchased on the organizers' website.

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy

Another Valentine's Day-adjacent event debuting this weekend is "Juliet: A Revenge Comedy," which has a public preview performance Thursday night and its opening night on Friday.

The play follows Juliet – of Shakesperean fame – as she escapes an endless loop of turning her dagger on herself and "tears herself from the fabric of her tragedy in search of a reason for her untimely demise."

Performances run through Feb. 18 at The Cultch's Historic Theatre on Venables Street. Tickets can be purchased online.

Documentary screening

When director Kent Donguines was six, his mother left him and his family in the Philippines to take a job as a nanny overseas. On Saturday, he'll screen his short documentary Kalinga (Care) and participate in a post-screening discussion at Trinity Grace United Church.

The film "shares the stories of several Filipina caregivers and nannies in Vancouver, bearing witness to their sacrifices as they struggle to reunite with their children and families, and mapping out the emotional landscapes of migrant labour," according to the event website.

The screening is free, but space is limited. Tickets can be reserved online.