VANCOUVER -- A cat has found a loving new home to live out the rest of its nine lives, after being found abandoned in a Vancouver park Friday.

Now appropriately named Lucky, the cat was rescued by a restaurant employee working nearby, on a rainy and chilly night in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Lenara Emirova found the cat on her way home after a shift at Seasons in the Park. She heard a faint noise in the bushes and discovered the distressed cat, along with a bag of cat food nearby.

There was also a pet carrier with a red "lucky money" envelope inside, similar to the tokens handed out during Chinese New Year celebrations.

"I really hope that the owner of the cat and who did this will see it and think of what they have done," Emirova told CTV News.

"There is a lot of ways to find a cat a new house without leaving it in a cold park."

Emirova took the cat back to the restaurant to dry it off and give it food.

"It was a $25 bag of cat food, obviously they cared enough to give him good cat food. I think someone just felt like they couldn't fix him," said Lisa Melanson, an employee at Seasons in the Park.

The cat was assessed by a vet and taken to the BC SPCA for care. Shortly after, another employee of Seasons in the Park applied to officially adopt him. Lucky will stay at the shelter for another week before heading to his new home.