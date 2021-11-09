Lower Mainlanders unprepared for storm-related outages: BC Hydro report

Vancouver -

A new report from BC Hydro has found that many British Columbians are overconfident and underprepared for storm-related power outages, especially those who live in the Lower Mainland.

The survey's results say over half of those who live in the Lower Mainland think their region is the most prepared for power outages during a storm.

However, those who live in the region were found to be the least likely to have taken steps to prepare for outages or be equipped with an emergency kit.

“While most British Columbians think fall and winter storms are getting worse, some regions are more prepared than others for storm-related power outages,” said Kyle Donaldson, BC Hydro spokesperson.

Donaldson says regions that are frequently hit by storms and outages tend to be the most prepared, but are actually less confident.

“Most likely it's because those areas of the province are more susceptible to stronger weather events like wind, and also the vegetation can be different as well with trees in the area,” said Donaldson.

Those who live in Northern B.C. are more likely to experience multiple outages a year, but 62 per cent have taken steps to prepare and more than half have an emergency kit.

Vancouver Islanders are a close second, with 58 per cent prepared and 53 per cent equipped with kits.

The survey also revealed Lower Mainlanders are more dependent on their cell phones during a storm than those living in other regions.

“Nearly three-quarters said having access to their cell phone is ‘important’ or ‘very important’ during an outage, compared to 65 per cent of Vancouver Islanders, 67 per cent of Southern Interior residents, and 49 per cent of Northerners,” reads the report.

BC Hydro is urging people across the province to review its outage checklist to prepare for an outage.

It recommends having a well-stocked emergency kit with supplies for each member of the household for at least 72 hours.

It suggests including: