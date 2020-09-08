VANCOUVER -- Lanes slowly began reopening along a stretch of Lougheed Highway Tuesday, a day after a downed tree knocked over power poles across the road.

B.C.'s transportation ministry says six poles and lines were downed across the roadway because of Monday's high winds, which caused lengthy road closures.

"Due to the scale of damage and for the safety of the crews, drivers may experience delays as BC Hydro works to repair the downed lines across two kilometres of the road between 240th and 272nd streets," the ministry said in a statement early Tuesday morning.

"Crews will be working throughout the morning to restore power, and traffic control personnel will remain on site. Travellers are to be aware of the impact to early morning traffic, and alternate routes should be used if available."

At about 5 a.m., DriveBC posted to Twitter saying eastbound lanes have reopened. A westbound lane reopened at about 7:45 a.m.