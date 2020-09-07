VANCOUVER -- Drivers heading down Lougheed Highway may need to take a detour, as a stretch of the road is closed because of downed power poles.

Drive BC posted to Twitter Monday afternoon that trees down between 240th Street and 272nd Street led to closures on Highway 7 in both directions.

"Detours in place. Expect delays. Use alternate routes," the post from about 2:15 says.

Images from the scene show the downed tree knocked over power poles, with some lines falling onto a car.

It's not known if anyone was injured when the lines fell.

The closure came while the region was in the middle of a special weather statement, warning locals of strong winds, with gusts of up to 50 to 70 km/h expected.