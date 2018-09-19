

A police bomb squad was called to the scene of an SUV fire in Pitt Meadows that sent one man to hospital with serious burns Tuesday night.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Harris Road and Lougheed Highway, where the white Jeep Cherokee was found engulfed in flames.

"The flames were probably 15 feet in the air above the vehicle," Barrie McKenzie said. "Tires were exploding – something like I've never seen before."

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with first, second and third-degree burns, but is expected to recover. Police said he was next to the Cherokee when it erupted in flames.

The RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit was dispatched to sweep the SUV overnight, but determined there was no bomb inside. The fire didn't start near the motor, however, and the cause is considered suspicious.

The man who was injured appears to live near the scene, though police are still trying to determine his connection to the SUV and the fire.

They said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and Ben Miljure