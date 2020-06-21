VANCOUVER -- Search and rescue teams on the North Shore used a longline helicopter rescue to get a hiker out of a tricky situation on Mount Seymour.

The hiker, a man in his 30s, had been missing since Saturday afternoon when he called 911 to report that he had gotten lost while coming down from Mount Seymour. Search efforts were initially hampered by thick fog on the mountain on Saturday.

North Shore Rescue search teams were unable to find him by midnight Saturday night, but started searching again Sunday morning and found the man at the base of a waterfall near Shone Creek above Indian Arm. Peter Haigh, a search manager with North Shore Rescue, said the man appeared to be in good condition when he was rescued, and was seen standing and waving.

The man is not an experienced hiker and was not prepared for cold weather, Haigh added. Search teams had a tough time determining where to search for him because he had not told anyone where he planned to hike.