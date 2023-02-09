Looking to expand your family? BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions until Feb. 26
Those hoping to add a four-legged friend to their family can do so for half the price, thanks to a promotion being offered at the BC SPCA this month.
Starting Friday, all locations are offering 50 per cent off pet adoption fees until Feb. 26.
"February is the month for love, and what better expression of love than the unconditional devotion and affection of a four-legged friend," the animal welfare organization said in a news release Thursday, adding that the promotion is sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition.
The BC SPCA said it has animals in "all shapes and sizes" to adopt, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, horses and other farm animals.
"We have so many amazing animals in our care who are just waiting for a family to call their own," said Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA's senior director of community animal centres.
McBride added that providing a home for these animals is "a win-win opportunity," as it provides pets with a forever home while also freeing up space in shelters and foster homes.
It comes after a recent spike in unwanted pandemic-bred puppies prompted a plea from the BC SCPA earlier this week.
The non-profit said 21 golden retrievers, including 17 puppies, were surrendered by a breeder near Quesnel recently, and that it's the latest in an influx of dogs given up during the past few months.
Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA's senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations, said the organization is struggling and doesn't have the resources to take care of all the animals.
"This is a huge strain on our resources," she said.
Drever said the surge in dogs being surrendered is due to an increase in backyard breeders looking to cash in during the pandemic.
"I noticed puppies were selling between three and four thousand dollars during COVID, which I thought was outrageous," she said.
Now in crisis mode, the organization said it doesn't have the capacity to take in all of the dogs and is looking for foster homes for the pups until they're ready for adoption.
To view all the animals available for adoption at the various BC SPCA locations, visit their website.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz
