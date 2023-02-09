Looking to expand your family? BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions until Feb. 26

Those hoping to add a four-legged friend to their family can do so for half the price, thanks to a promotion being offered at the BC SPCA this month. Those hoping to add a four-legged friend to their family can do so for half the price, thanks to a promotion being offered at the BC SPCA this month.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener