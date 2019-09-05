

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Are you a Canadian citizen or permanent resident with a high school education and proficiency in the English language?

If so, the B.C. RCMP has a job opportunity for you.

The Mounties are looking to hire new dispatchers in British Columbia, and they're promising a "modernized and streamlined" application process for new recruits.

On Wednesday, the B.C. RCMP announced the launch of a new dispatcher recruitment website, bcrcmp911.ca, which provides information about the job and the application process to prospective employees.

In a release, B.C. RCMP operational communications centre director Lois Karr said the new recruiting program aims to showcase "the rewarding career of a 911 police dispatcher," while also highlighting the importance of the role.

"Dispatchers receive and process emergency and non-emergency calls from the public, Fire Departments, BC Ambulance Service and other first responder agencies, such as Search and Rescue," B.C. RCMP says about the job.

But sometimes the calls coming in can be bizarre. Last year, E-Comm said some of the most ridiculous calls received by 911 dispatchers included a complaint that a fast food restaurant was closed even though it's supposed to be open 24 hours a day.

Another caller thought it was a good idea to dial 911 to report a store wouldn't accept a shoe return without the original shoebox.

According to the application website, interested applicants who meet the basic qualifications (the aforementioned citizenship or permanent residency, high school education or equivalent, and English-language proficiency) should follow an eight-step process.

Step one is to consult the RCMP's self-evaluation questionnaire.Those who answer "yes" to the series of 17 questions can proceed to step two: attending a career presentation. Several recruiting events are scheduled around the province this fall, including one this coming Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at B.C. RCMP headquarters in Surrey.

Step three is to submit an application, which should include a dispatcher application form, resume and cover letter.

Successful applicants will be invited to take the CritiCall Exam, which is step four in the application process. The website describes it as "a standardized electronic exam" that is "used by 911 and public safety dispatch centres/agencies across North America." The exam is intended to provide a realistic preview of the job of a dispatcher.

Those who pass the exam are invited to participate in a one-to-two-hour panel interview, which is step five in the process.

Step six is a security investigation and medical assessment, which includes a hearing test and a psychological assessment.

Steps seven and eight are, respectively, reference checks and a full-time contract to work in a "training position."

The reward for successful applicants is a starting salary of $51,673 as a trainee and $56,837 as a full-fledged dispatcher. The position also comes with annual pay raises, as well as health, dental and pension benefits.

Full-time dispatchers are scheduled to work 300 hours over an eight-week period, a total that works out to 37.5 hours per week. Shifts include 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and "may or may not follow a four shifts on, four shifts off rotation," according to the website.