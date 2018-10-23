

CTV Vancouver





An investigation is underway after a longshore worker was killed in a tragic accident on the North Shore.

A co-worker at Neptune Terminals said the man fell in the company's North Vancouver yard Monday morning.

Paramedics rushed the worker to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neptune said support is being offered to any employees affected by the tragedy, and the company is working with authorities to investigate what happened.

"All of us at Neptune Terminals are devastated by this news. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and offer our support during this difficult time," president Claus Thornberg said in a statement.

The company has not confirmed the worker's death was caused by a fall, but Thornberg said they are "committed to having a full and complete understanding" of what happened to prevent a similar accident from happening in the future.