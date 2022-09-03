Long weekend wildfire in B.C.'s Manning Park prompts evacuation orders, alerts

Some long weekend visitors to a popular provincial park in B.C. are being told to leave immediately due to an out of control wildfire while others are being advised to prepare for the possibility.

The blaze in E.C. Manning Provincial Park was estimated at 400 hectares Saturday morning. The Heather Lake Wildfire was sparked in Washington State's Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and it is believed to be lightning-caused, according to an online update from the BC Wildfire Service.

"The fire is exhibiting aggressive fire behavior," the update continues, noting it will be highly visible to any travellers driving along Highway 3.

An online update from BC Parks says a number of trails and facilities south of Highway 3 have been closed and user ordered to evacuate. Elsewhere, dense, heavy smoke is also permeating the grounds. A detailed map is available online.

"In the interest of public safety, BC Parks is providing this notice to visitors. Wildfire crews are actively monitoring and may be working in the area. In the event of changing wildfire conditions, visitors in this park may receive limited notice to evacuate," the website says.

The sprawling 83,671hectare park has over 300 kilometres of hiking trails, and nearly 400 campsites. It sees close to one million visitors each year.

An evacuation alert is in effect for Manning Park Resort, which has the capacity for hundreds of guests in its campgrounds, lodge and cabins. The resort is also a popular location for large events, like weddings. The resort is not operated by the provincial government.

"There is no immediate threat to visitors at this time," according to a social media post, saying the alert is a "precautionary measure."

However, guests are being warned about nearby trail closures and are urged to prepare for the potential that theY could be ordered to leave.

The resort's general manager, Vern Schram, told CTV News that high heat, low humidity and wind Friday night were responsible for how quickly the fire spread.

"It's a park that has a lot of fuel in it. But, you know, it's like any other area in the province -- the conditions are what determines the aggressiveness of the fire," he said.

Guests arriving Saturday are being advised that an alert is in place but that the wildfire service has assured staff that there is no imminent danger to the resort's visitors, staff or infrastructure.

If an evacuation is ordered, Schram says there is a detailed plan on how to execute it in a safe and timely manner.

"There'll be lots of warning it won't be sudden."