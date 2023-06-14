Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin

A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.

Elected officials from the village will vote on the matter Wednesday evening.

Lytton councillor, Nonie McCann, called it a step in the right direction.

“It kind of marks the point where we can recognize we are moving from recovery into rebuilding. We’re past the emergency point of things,” she said.

“It feels like a big leap over a hurdle, let me tell you. A two-year hurdle,” she added.

The fire on June 30, 2021, was devastating, destroying most of the community.

“The fire burned so hot that witnesses to the aftermath described seeing car batteries that had boiled to the ground. So the level of environmental contamination was extraordinary,” said Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management.

“The risk to human health and the environment was clearly very significant,” she said.

The charred structures left behind by the fire are now gone. Power has been restored in the village. Soil remediation work is close to complete.

But rebuilding still has not begun.

“People are feeling forgotten,” said Jackie Tegart, BC United MLA for Fraser-Nicola.

“It seems like when I talk to people, they’re buried in bureaucracy,” she said.

“I can’t tell you how many stories I have heard of people who have passed away waiting to go home,” said Tegart. “It has just been delay after delay after delay.”

She blames the province, saying the rebuilding process has been confusing, with no timeline for completion of archeological assessments or clear information on what happens if artifacts are found.

“What are the rules and what does it mean to a homeowner’s property if significant finds are found on that property? It has been absolutely frustrating trying to get clarity around that,” she said.

According to Ma, delays in rebuilding are not connected to the provincial government.

Ma said owners of 43 properties have requested results of the archaeological assessments.

Information has been provided to 22 property owners, 10 of which have been given the all-clear.

“For the remaining 12, they’ve been provided information about what other work has to be done. Usually it involves shovel testing, additional surface testing,” she said.

Depending on what is found, someone could potentially be prevented from rebuilding on their property, but Ma said this has not happened and is unlikely.

There could also be restrictions on how rebuilding is done.

“When archaeological materials or artifacts are found on a property, the Archaeology Branch will direct backfilling to occur under the direction of a qualified archaeologist, and may recommend low-impact construction activities, e.g. slab on grade construction, helical piles, re-use existing footprints,” the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness wrote in an email to CTV News.

McCann said there’s many layers of complexity with the rebuild of her community.

“It’s hard to make something this complicated simple, I must admit,” she said.

Lytton recently hired two new recovery managers who are expected to help move things forward for a community where people are still waiting to go home.