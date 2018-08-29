

CTV Vancouver





B.C. dairy farmers are keeping a cautious eye on trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S., and what the decisions could mean for their livelihood.

David Janssens understands the commitment that comes with a dairy farm.

"It's seven days a week, 365 days a year," he told CTV News Wednesday. Nicomekl Farms has been in his family since 1957.

"It's part of our lifestyle. It's part of who we are."

But many farmers are worried that lifestyle could be at risk as NAFTA negotiations play out.

The U.S. is targeting Canada's supply management system in the dairy sector. The system essentially controls supply and regulates the price farmers are paid for milk.

It's a system the U.S. government wants to scrap as it seeks more access for its milk products in the protected Canadian market.

"If these negotiations go the wrong way, the entire market has the potential to be swallowed up by the U.S. dairy industry," said the BC Dairy Association's Trevor Hargreaves.

"What's particularly at risk are the smaller farms because they're not going to have the ability to compete."

Farmers say the U.S. provides heavy subsidies to its agricultural industry, while Canada's supply management system ensures food sovereignty and better standards.

"We have better care for our animals, a standard of care that is higher, we believe, than in the U.S.," Janssens said.

The average size of farms in B.C. is much smaller than their American counterparts, and the average herd of about 130 cattle compares to thousands south of the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it's been obvious that the U.S. wants Canada to ditch the supply management system.

"I'm not going to negotiate in public, but what I have said time and time again is that our government and I personally will stand up to defend supply management and defend our dairy farmers," he said Wednesday.

"I have said that is not acceptable to us, but the negotiations continue."

Both Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are hopeful they'll reach a deal by the end of the week.

Despite the uncertainties, Janssens said he remains optimistic that a NAFTA deal can be reached without jeopardizing Canadian farmers.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro