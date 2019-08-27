Live from court: Crown questions father accused in daughters' murders
Andrew Berry, centre, appears in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 9:14AM PDT
The Crown is expected to continue its cross-examination for a third day of a B.C. father accused in the deaths of two young girls.
Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his daughters, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2017.
Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were discovered lying in their beds, and Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.
- Monday's coverage: Crown questions truth of testimony at 2nd-degree murder trial
- From last week: Cross-examinationof Andrew Berry begins
- Father accused of murdering daughters testifies he was attacked at home
- Man charged in daughters' deaths says he was not the killer
CTV News Vancouver reporters are covering the case live from court. Follow along through tweets from Shannon Paterson when court begins, or read back through previous coverage from Maria Weisgarber.