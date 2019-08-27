The Crown is expected to continue its cross-examination for a third day of a B.C. father accused in the deaths of two young girls.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his daughters, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2017.

Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were discovered lying in their beds, and Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

