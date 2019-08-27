CTV News Vancouver reporters are covering the case live from court. Follow along through tweets in this live blog.

A child’s note to Santa and gifts by the tree were the focus Andrew Berry’s cross-examination Tuesday morning.

The Oak Bay man is accused with killing his two daughters, six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey, on Christmas Day 2017. Berry has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charges.

He claims someone attacked him and his girls in his apartment after they returned from tobogganing on the afternoon of December 25th.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Weir showed Berry a hand-written note Chloe wrote on Christmas Eve, addressed to Santa, saying she was putting out bunny crackers for Santa to eat and a wrapped toothbrush for him to use.

Crime scene photos taken Christmas Day show the cracker bowl empty, but the toothbrush still wrapped.

The crown said, “I’m going to suggest you didn’t open that toothbrush because the girls didn’t come out of their rooms Christmas morning.” Berry denied that.

He testified his daughters did come out of their rooms and looked at small gifts he left in their stockings.

“I’m going to suggest those stocking were empty. I’m going to suggest there were no gifts at all from you to the girls that morning,” Weir said.

"No," Berry replied.

When asked why a crime scene photo showed a gift in a red Santa bag that was to him from the girls and a small wrapped present to Chloe from her teacher still unopened by the tree, Berry insisted he left them by the front door to take to his ex-wife’s home.

Weir suggested the girls would have wanted those gifts opened on Christmas morning.

Crown hammered Berry about his claim he took the girls tobogganing at a golf course, an hour's walk away two times that day, returning to the apartment in between.

Weir asked why no one has come forward to say they saw the father and his two young daughters. Berry testified he did not see anyone he knew, but did say hello and Merry Christmas to people they passed.

Weir asked Berry why he didn’t take Chloe and Aubrey to his ex-wife, Sarah Cotton’s, home at noon on Christmas Day as per a court order.

Berry said his girls were having fun in the snow.

He said he knew Cotton would be worried but didn’t contact her to say he would be late.

Berry said he did not take his phone with him while they were tobogganing, or hear Cotton’s repeated calls or text alerts when he was at the apartment.

Berry testified he got home with the girls around 3 p.m.

He said Chloe and Aubrey stripped down to their pajamas which they had worn under their regular clothes, and went to get changed to go to their mom’s home.

Berry said he walked into Aubrey’s bedroom where he was attacked and stabbed in the throat.

Court has adjourned until 2 p.m.