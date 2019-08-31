

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Christine Kerr was on her way to a daily management meeting at the PNE when she spotted a stuffed bunny sitting alone on a bench in the Agridome.

"I knew instantly that it must be someone's lovey," said Kerr, who works as manager of agriculture at the PNE. "My daughter has a kitty that looks very well loved, the same as bunny did. So I took it to our meeting and made it my mission to make sure that we found this owner."

This was Friday afternoon, after Andrea Van Enter and her two-year-old daughter, Adele, had gone home to Langley for the day.

Van Enter told CTV News her daughter has had bunny for her entire life and sleeps with it every night. The mother posted about bunny's disappearance on a Facebook group for Langley moms and later tweeted that it was lost.

We did find a well-loved stuffed bunny today. Is this it? pic.twitter.com/j7Olea2Rcb — PNE Events / Playland (@PNE_Playland) August 31, 2019

The fair replied with a picture of the bunny Kerr had found, asking if it was the one Van Enter was looking for. After some direct messages, it was agreed that Kerr would drive to Langley to deliver the stuffed animal that night.

She got there around 11:30 p.m., well after Adele had gone to bed. Kerr said the family offered to pay her as a thank you for the delivery, but she said that wasn't necessary.

"My heart was breaking knowing that a little girl was going to bed last night without her lovey," Kerr said. "I would have driven hours to get that bunny to where it needed to go."

Kerr also included a stuffed chicken and some treats, as well as a letter describing the day the two stuffed animals spent together at the fair.

"I wanted this bunny to have a bit of a story for the little girl when she woke up this morning," Kerr said.

Van Enter took a video of the reunion between child and bunny Saturday morning. In it, Adele is visibly concerned for bunny's well-being, and overjoyed when he is returned.

"I love this, this is so good," she says, later adding. "Thank you PNE."

Kerr said she was happy to help. After 21 years of working at the PNE, she said she believes what she did exemplifies the character of her workplace.

"There has been so many stories like this," Kerr said. "We definitely aim to give that quality of service to every one of our guests."

Guess who was reunited with Bunny! Thank you @PNE_Playland #PNEfair and Christie for delivering him right our front door! You made one little girl happy this morning! #bunniesdayatthePNE pic.twitter.com/GxA3acuugM — Andrea Van Enter (@mayej25) August 31, 2019

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa