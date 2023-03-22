Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted for 'inappropriate' contact with student

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four people familiar with the matter.

China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained

Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener