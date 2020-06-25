VANCOUVER -- After a major data breach last year, an investigation by B.C.'s privacy commissioner found LifeLabs failed to protect the personal health information of millions of Canadians.

Last November, a data breach affected systems containing information of about 15 million customers – including up to five million in B.C. The public was notified of the breach in December.

The information systems contained client data including names, addresses, emails, customer logins and passwords, health card numbers and lab tests.

A joint investigation conducted by information and privacy commissioners in both B.C. and Ontario has since found the company didn't implement "reasonable safeguards" to protect that personal information and "collected more personal health information than was reasonably necessary."

The B.C. and Ontario privacy commissioners plan to publish their findings publicly, unless LifeLabs takes action in court.

"LifeLabs' failure to properly protect the personal health information of British Columbians and Canadians is unacceptable," said Michael McEvoy, information and privacy commissioner of B.C., in a statement Friday.

"LifeLabs exposed British Columbians, along with millions of other Canadians, to potential identity theft, financial loss, and reputational harm. The orders made are aimed at making sure this doesn't happen again."

McEvoy also called for B.C.'s privacy rights laws to be updated.

"This investigation also reinforces the need for changes to B.C.'s laws that allow regulators to consider imposing financial penalties on companies that violate people's privacy rights," he said.

"This is the very kind of case where my office would have considered levying penalties."