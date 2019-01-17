

The Canadian Press





Just one day after bowing out of the Burnaby South byelection, former Liberal candidate Karen Wang is considering jumping back into the race – but it would likely be as an independent.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wang suggested the social media post that led to her ouster from the federal Liberal party was misinterpreted.

"I have been labelled as a racist, which really, really makes me hurt," Wang said. "I feel like I am abused."

The offending post, which was published on the WeChat platform, referred to one of her opponents, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, as the "candidate Singh of Indian descent."

Asked why she decided to single out Singh's ethnicity, Wang chalked her choice of words up to a cultural habit.

"Whenever you see news about a candidate on … Chinese media, they normally point out, 'Oh yeah, he has a Chinese background' and 'She has a Korean background,'" Wang told reporters.

Wang also said another part of her post was mistranslated. While she reportedly referred to herself as the "only Chinese candidate in this riding," Wang said she actually referred to herself as "Chinese-Canadian."

She became tearful while recounting her upbringing in China, and her decision to come to Canada decades ago to raise her own family.

“I am a local girl,” she said. “I always consider myself as a Canadian first with a Chinese background, with a Chinese culture background."

The former candidate, who runs the Angels Playhouse daycare business, said she regrets her hasty decision to step down, and on Thursday asked her former party to have her back. The Liberals refused.

"Recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "She will not represent the Liberal Party in the Burnaby South (byelection)."

Despite the hard line stance, Wang still wore a Liberal button at her news conference, and had nothing but kind words for her former party. She said she respects the Liberals’ decision not to welcome her back.

Singh, who said he didn't take her WeChat post personally, declined to weigh in on whether Wang should be given a second chance.

"That's gonna be a decision for the Liberal Party to make," he said. "It does certainly show that they're in disarray."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson