Liberal Party's Ron McKinnon hangs on to Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam seat in B.C.

Vancouver -

Liberal Party incumbent Ron McKinnon has won in the B.C. riding of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, according to the CTV News Decision Desk.

McKinnon had earned 38.5 per cent of the vote as of 9:34 p.m., while his Conservative challenger, Katerina Anastasiadis had earned 30.2 per cent, and the NDP’s Laura Dupont was in third with 27 per cent.

The victory in the sprawling Tri-Cities riding, is similar to the victories the party squeaked out in the last two elections, and comes as the federal Liberals claim another minority government.

A computer programmer and former meteorological technician, McKinnon told CTV News Vancouver that he was committed to housing affordability, childcare and services for seniors.

He faced stiff competition on both the left and right.

The NDP’s Dupont was a Port Coquitlam city councillor for seven years and is the president of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association. She told CTV News Vancouver that if elected she would focus on climate change action and fair taxation.

The Conservative’s Anastasiadis, the executive director of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, was a political newcomer. If elected, Anastasiadis said she would fight for jobs and a “good recovery coming out of the pandemic.”