

CTV News Vancouver





A Lego-inspired bar is coming to Vancouver for two nights this week.

The "Brick Bar" pop-up will be held at the Anza Club located at 3 West 8th Avenue on Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20.

According to the event's website, the setup will consist of more than one million Lego blocks.

"The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations. There will also be local DJ’s spinning tunes all day," the description said.

Tickets to the event are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, and the event is only for those ages 19 and over.

Prices range from $15 to $40, and tickets are good for a 90-minute window in the bar. By Monday afternoon, many time slots were already sold out.