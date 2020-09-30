VANCOUVER -- Police officers investigating a break-in at a Surrey home earlier this month ended up finding a large stash of drugs and cash inside.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that they were called to the home near the intersection of 106 Avenue and 140 Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 because of a report that someone was trying to break in.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of an attempt at breaking and entering, but the suspects had fled, according to Surrey RCMP.

As they investigated the break-in, officers found "a large quantity of drugs and cash" inside the home, police said.

Later in the day, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant, seizing more than $200,000 in cash, as well as "suspected crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and a drug-cutting agent," according to police.

Police said they also seized a firearm and ammunition from the home.

No one has been arrested, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing.