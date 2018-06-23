

CTV Vancouver





Numerous Surrey RCMP vehicles responded to the 18200 block of 67A Avenue near 183A Street Saturday afternoon.

Police did not release any details about the call that prompted the large presence in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood, saying only that it was “an unfolding police investigation” that is in its initial stage.

A large area was behind police tape as of 6 p.m., closing the block to traffic.

Reports on social media suggested that shots had been fired in the area. Police declined to say whether this was the case.