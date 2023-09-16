Large crowd protests Iranian regime at Vancouver Art Gallery

A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday to mark a year of protests against the Iranian regime.

Saturday is the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in police custody after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Amini's death prompted weekly solidarity rallies in Vancouver and around the world, with crowds chanting the slogans "women, life, freedom," "freedom for Iran" and "justice for Iran" and displaying alternative versions of the Iranian flag that replace the symbols of the country's current government.

Saturday's gathering in Vancouver was one of the largest since the movement began.

Protesters held signs displaying the names and images of some of the more than 500 other Iranians who have been killed while protesting Amini's death in that country.

Similar rallies were held in other cities across Canada – including one outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg – and around the world to mark the anniversary.

The Canadian government marked the occasion by announcing a new round of sanctions against the Iranian regime – the 14th such announcement the government has made in the last 11 months.

With files from The Canadian Press