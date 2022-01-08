Langley shooting victim identified as 18-year-old who was known to police, IHIT says

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of the deadly shooting in Langley Friday afternoon as 18-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas.

Police say the Langley teen was known to police, and they believe his slaying was targeted.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Saturday that it would like to speak to anyone who knew about Moya Cardenas' activities and associates.

Moya Cardenas was shot around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 202 Street and 88 Avenue in Langley's Walnut Grove neighbourhood, according to police.

Police said the shooting also injured a bystander, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. IHIT is not identifying the bystander publicly.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those impacted by this incident,” said Sgt. David Lee, spokesperson for IHIT, in the release.

"The shooting was reckless and a complete disregard for the safety of the community."

Investigators are working to construct a timeline of events, police said Saturday.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the shooting should contact IHIT at 877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.