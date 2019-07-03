

CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP is investigating after a Langley RCMP officer fired a gun in their city early Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident, which began with a call to Langley RCMP around 2:30 a.m.

Langley RCMP officers were called to a home on 68th Avenue in Langley, near 200th Street. Police say the investigation progressed from there to another residence in Surrey, this one on 72A Avenue near 193rd Street.

At the home in Surrey, Langley Mounties confronted a distraught man who was allegedly carrying a weapon. In response, one of the Langley officers fired their gun.

The distraught man was apprehended under B.C.'s Mental Health Act and transported to hospital.

Surrey RCMP are now investigating the discharge of a police firearm in their jurisdiction.

Langley RCMP is still investigating the original call.