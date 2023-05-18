Langley getting new elementary school by 2025, Eby says

Langley, B.C. -

A new elementary school will be built in Langley, the provincial government announced Thursday.

Premier David Eby announced funding of up to $51.8 million for a 555-seat elementary school in the northeast Latimer neighbourhood.

The premier said construction would begin next spring and the school would open in the fall of 2025.

"The new elementary school in Langley's rapidly growing Willoughby area will soon bring students, families and staff together to learn, grow, make friends and build community for generations to come," Eby said in a news release accompanying the announcement.

The new school is slated to feature a "neighbourhood learning centre," which the province says will offer services – including child care – to benefit families in the broader community.

The province also touted the inclusion of accessible, all-gender washrooms in the new school's design, as well as the incorporation of low-carbon, mass timber construction materials in portions of the school.

B.C.'s latest investment in Langley schools follows recently completed seismic upgrades at Vanguard Secondary and Shortreed Community Elementary.

It also comes as neighbouring Surrey implores the province to take more action on school infrastructure in that community.

Surrey's city council recently declared a school infrastructure crisis, saying it's expected there will be close to 400 portable classrooms in the city by fall.

“We’re not seeing the action that our community so desperately needs,” said Mayor Brenda Locke on Tuesday.

“We know that without rapid investment, our schools are facing a dire situation. We need action and investment in building more schools in Surrey now.”